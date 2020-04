Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Congressional Democratic leaders are trying to box out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) by negotiating a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump to provide $251 billion in new funding for small businesses.Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492832-democrats-try-to-force-mcconnells-hand