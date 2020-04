Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 21:24 Hits: 6

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) warned on Wednesday that without an increase in coronavirus testing it would be difficult to start reopening the country, something President Trump has signaled he hopes happens soon.“Without more tests with quick...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493030-gop-chairman-warns-without-more-coronavirus-testing-hard-to-go-back-to-work