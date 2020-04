Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 20:18 Hits: 6

President Trump had been saying he has absolute authority when it comes to lifting social distancing measures and thus reopening the country. Now, he's been softening that approach.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/15/835308105/trump-softens-stance-on-his-power-to-reopen-american-business?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics