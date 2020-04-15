Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress So He Can Install His Judges

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans still have the majority in the Senate, right? In a completely incongruous and deranged tangent, Trump ranted for a good seven minutes about judicial appointments and people in "acting" positions in his administration, who somehow Democrats have blocked from being approved. This was during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, remember. Remember??? He lied. He pulled numbers out of his ass. He complained about things that were completely within his control. In other words, he Trumped. He whined that he didn't have the people he needed to fight the pandemic BECAUSE THE DEMOCRATS WOULDN'T APPROVE THEM! It is insanity. It is crazy-making. It is metal spikes scratching on chalkboards torturous to listen to this sentient bag of pus whine about how aggrieved he is. And then, he said this:

