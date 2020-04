Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 18:02 Hits: 8

A six-figure digital ad buy from the abortion rights group NARAL accuses President Trump and his allies of using the pandemic to restrict abortion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/15/834974220/trump-republicans-are-exploiting-coronavirus-to-ban-abortion-new-ad-alleges?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics