Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 18:21 Hits: 8

The IRS said the economic relief payments "are going out on schedule, as planned, without delay." The Washington Post reported that Trump's name would be included on the checks, an unprecedented step.

(Image credit: NoDerog/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/15/835105999/report-adding-trumps-name-to-checks-will-delay-them-irs-says-they-re-on-schedule?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics