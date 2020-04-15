The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Home Depot Founder Blames COVID Response On Impeachment

Laura Ingraham hosts Bernie Marcus, an old white billionaire right-winger who's good at spewing right-wing conspiracy theories. Bernie spews the pro-Trump talking point that somehow impeachment "distracted from" the COVID19 response. pic.twitter.com/RN0PRgNJ2B — Ray Brown (@Raybrown1959Ray) April 12, 2020 Fun fact: my household has boycotted Home Depot since Bernie was a major funder of George W. Bush's second inaugural in 2005. And of course Stable Genius DVR'd Ingraham and had totally-not-distracted free time to TWEET about the interview this morning, while hundreds if not thousands of Americans die TODAY of the virus. Great businessman & philanthropist Bernie Marcus, Co-Founder of Home Depot, said that Congress was too distracted by the (phony) Impeachment Witch Hunt when they should have been investigating CoronaVirus when it first appeared in China. Media played a big roll also!@dcexaminer

