Your COVID Check Is Delayed Because Trump Wants To Sign It

Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Millions of Americans are in dire need of money to afford groceries, rent, and other necessities amid the coronavirus-induced economic fallout, but the Treasury Department has officially ordered that President Donald Trump's name appear on the one-time $1,200 stimulus checks set to be mailed to 70 million people, an unprecedented move that could delay delivery of the payments for days. The decision was finalized late Monday, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night, and it "means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks... 'President Donald J. Trump' will appear on the left side of the payment." "Imagine the kind of sad, egotistical person who would turn this awful crisis into an absurd campaign stunt by demanding their name go into the memo field of a check that was approved by Congress." —Rep. Jim McGovern "Trump's insistence that his name appear on the checks is slowing their delivery," tweeted former Labor Secretary Robert Reich. "But he wants Americans to be appreciative—even though it was Congress's idea, it's taxpayer's money, and it's too little, too late." Watchdog group Common Cause called the move "a disgusting use of taxpayer dollars to promote the president in an election year."

