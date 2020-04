Articles

Former VP Joe Biden, presumptive 2020 nominee for the Democratic party's presidential ticket, is holding a virtual town hall today at 3 pm (EST)/12 pm (PST). He'll take questions from people on the front lines of the pandemic, and outline his ideas on how to best help our citizens through this crisis. Why not watch and give the Mango Turdblossom something else to be angry about?

