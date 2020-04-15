IRS Stimulus Payment Website Turns Into One Big Error Message After Launch

Articles

Wednesday, 15 April 2020

If you're one of those people who gets a tax refund every year via direct deposit, this article isn't for you. Your StimBux™ either dropped into your account or will be in your account shortly if you are eligible to receive them. For those of us who don't have direct deposit for whatever reason, the IRS helpfully set up a website where you could enter a change of address or direct deposit information, but by the time the West Coast woke up it was inundated and offering this message: The wait was not terribly long, maybe 15 minutes or so, and then there was an invitation to enter an "official U.S. Government site" where a short form was served asking for Social Security number, date of birth and street address. I was a little bit annoyed at this point that I had to give that information when all I wanted to do was give bank information for direct deposit (I wrote a check to the IRS last year after the tax scam passed). I was okay giving the info but I wanted it to be in connection with me giving my direct deposit information. Still, I did the thing.

