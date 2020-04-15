The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Gets Shredded For Sticking His Name On Taxpayer-Funded Relief Checks

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump successfully got his name stamped onto the COVID-19 relief checks that many Americans will soon be receiving.

Now he’s being slammed online for the blatant self-glorification and the possibility that the payments will be delayed as a result.

Several Democratic lawmakers and other critics pointed out the obvious: Trump putting his name on the taxpayer-funded checks is an attempt to take credit for the payments as he refuses to take responsibility for his administration’s failure to quickly respond to the coronavirus pandemic:

Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, swiped at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for pandering to Trump’s demand in the first place:

And given the disastrous consequences of the Trump administration’s delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic, some people proposed a better place to put Trump’s name:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/oQQVCYAiMdA/trump-critics-online-putting-name-coronavirus-relief-checks

