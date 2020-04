Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 11:43 Hits: 3

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg about his plans to campaign for the presumptive nominee now that the coronavirus has put an end to big rallies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/15/834780207/pete-buttigieg-im-proud-to-campaign-for-joe-biden?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics