Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 14:56 Hits: 7

Philanthropist Bill Gates and others warn against undercutting the World Health Organization during a crisis that's being compared to World War II and the Great Depression.

(Image credit: via REUTERS)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/15/834848225/as-dangerous-as-it-sounds-reaction-to-u-s-plan-to-defund-who-during-a-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics