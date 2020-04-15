Giant Orange Man-Baby Berates Reporter For Asking About Tests

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Trump had a little snit over Playboy reporter Brian Karem and threatened to take his ball and go home. Karem yelled a question at Trump. "I know you want to blame the WHO, but I've spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks who say they still can't get tested, and that they aren't social distancing." "Excuse me, I know your question. You ready? The governors are supposed to do testing. It's up to the governors," the Orange Cheeto said. Karem talked over another reporter's question, saying the people who won't observe social distancing "followed his lead." "I told them when they put this guy here it's nothing but trouble," Trump said. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave, and you can have it out with the rest of these people."

