How Odd! 'Reopen The Economy' Cheerleaders Are Not Opening Their Own Companies

Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Joe Scarborough and Rev. Al Sharpton noted that the same people urging the country to get back to work aren't exactly doing it themselves. "It's real interesting, Reverend Al, some talking heads, let's reopen the company right now. Editorials talking, oh, let's open the economy," Scarborough said. "Get the economy open as fast as possible. Liberals want to keep it closed. Actually, it's the medical providers, the medical people want to keep it closed until it's safe to reopen, and you have all of these people that are now, you know, sort of parroting Larry Kudlow's line: 'People need to get back to work and if they don't want to get back to work it's because they don't like working.' "I don't see these pro-Trump media outlets rushing their people back to work. And they're not going to, because they know it's not safe. They don't want their people to die. They don't want to die. And yet they continue to say these reckless, irresponsible things in the press about quickly reopening the government. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, you know, blamed the liberal media for wanting -- are you kidding me? Is the Wall Street Journal editorial staff rushing in to work today? To their office? No, they're not." "None of the Trumpsters, or the big supporters of the president that are saying we need to get back to work, they're not rushing back to work," Rev. Al said.

