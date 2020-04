Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 02:38 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) knocked President Trump's efforts amid the coronavirus crisis late Tuesday, asserting the president is focused on daily fights with his perceived political enemies instead of resolving key...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492863-schumer-trump-thinks-coronavirus-crisis-revolves-around-him