Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

Thousands of shops have reopened in Austria, and Denmark's elementary schools and day cares will be open Wednesday. Governments are aiming to bolster their economies without endangering their people.

(Image credit: ERrich Spiess/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

