GOP Rep: If More Americans Need To Be Sacrificed To Open The Economy Then So Be It

Never underestimate the GOP's ability to say out loud what Trump is only hinting at. Namely that opening the economy back up is worth it, even if many more Americans will die. For them, it's a necessity. And in a way, there's nothing especially surprising about saying that. Appalling, yes, but not surprising. What is galling though is this particular Indiana congressman thinks this decision is some kind of badge of honour to have such callous and wanton disregard for the lives of his fellow Americans. That it's somehow brave of them to sacrifice other people's lives. Elect psychopaths and this is what you get, America. Source: American Independent Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) said Tuesday that Americans need to get back to work immediately, even if it means significantly increasing the spread of COVID-19. In an interview with an Indianapolis radio station, Hollingsworth acknowledged that ending social distancing could result in major public health harms and "loss of life," but he said it was better than letting the economy fall apart. "It is policymakers' decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils," he urged.

