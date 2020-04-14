The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Rep: If More Americans Need To Be Sacrificed To Open The Economy Then So Be It

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Never underestimate the GOP's ability to say out loud what Trump is only hinting at. Namely that opening the economy back up is worth it, even if many more Americans will die. For them, it's a necessity. And in a way, there's nothing especially surprising about saying that. Appalling, yes, but not surprising. What is galling though is this particular Indiana congressman thinks this decision is some kind of badge of honour to have such callous and wanton disregard for the lives of his fellow Americans. That it's somehow brave of them to sacrifice other people's lives. Elect psychopaths and this is what you get, America. Source: American Independent Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) said Tuesday that Americans need to get back to work immediately, even if it means significantly increasing the spread of COVID-19. In an interview with an Indianapolis radio station, Hollingsworth acknowledged that ending social distancing could result in major public health harms and "loss of life," but he said it was better than letting the economy fall apart. "It is policymakers' decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils," he urged.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gop-rep-dying-coronavirus-necessary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version