Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 18:24 Hits: 1

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are asking for federal funds to help cover funeral costs for New Yorkers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Democrats wrote a letter to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/492738-schumer-ocasio-cortez-demand-federal-funds-for-funeral-burial-costs-in-new