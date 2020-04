Articles

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold a townhouse for $900,000 to lobbyists who had business before his committee, ProPublica reported Tuesday.Burr sold his Washington, D.C., townhouse in 2017 to a team led by...

