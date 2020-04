Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:55 Hits: 4

President Trump and the coronavirus response task force have scheduled a briefing at which he could unveil his new advisers — amidst a feud with governors. The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/14/833431577/watch-coronavirus-task-force-holds-briefing-following-flap-over-governors-power?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics