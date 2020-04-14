The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's 'Mutiny On The Bounty' Fantasy Will Not End Well

President Jackass not only needs a third-grade-level coloring book explaining states' rights to him, he needs to re-watch the movie he claimed was one of his faves this morning. In a tweet-trantrum, he vomited out some Scut Farkas-level bullying: Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020 I won't even bother with explaining to the Republic-AN president why it's "Democrat-IC" governors, nor will I explain to him that the "g" in governors should be lower-case. We're so far beyond that, when the second part of the tweet is so truly sick and vicious. He seriously is giddy at the prospect of denying lifesaving supplies to dying citizens if Democratic governors don't do what he says. Twitter pointed this out, but also mentioned he might want to be careful what he wishes for when placing himself in Captain Bligh's position:

