Fox Biz Host Blows Out Trump's 'Total Authority' Claim: 'The Constitution Disagrees'

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday disagreed with President Donald Trump after he accused governors of a “mutiny” because they are coordinating regional responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a segment on his Fox Business program, Cavuto seemed mystified by the president’s claim of a mutiny. Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020 “He’s the one that left it up to the governors to decide if they wanted to practice social distancing, shelter-at-home provisions, that each governor would decide,” Cavuto recalled. “He was never critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), among the later entrants in that policy.” “All of the sudden it’s a bad ‘Mutiny on the Bounty,’ that I don’t get,” he said. “The Constitution allows them to do that.” Fox Business correspondent Blake Berman agreed: “It is a big 180 from the president.”

