Evil Orange Clown Insists He Has Absolute Power Over The States

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Mika Brzezinski updated us on a plan Northeast governors have made to coordinate the evental opening of the states after the pandemic shutdown. "Now, the governors made their announcements just hours after President Trump declared on Twitter that it is his decision to decide when to open up the states, adding that he is working closely with the states and that a decision will be made shortly. Then came the president's crazy coronavirus press briefing. The longest and most combative to date," she said. She noted he was "even more unmoored than usual," and commented on the campaign video he used his free air time to plug. "I think he lifted part of that video from a Fox News show, actually," she said. "I think he worked with a friend at Fox to, like, come up with the idea and put together clips. Some of them were taken out of context to back up his claim that he really was prepared for the pandemic. Clearly, the record shows he wasn't. At times, even pushed back. He also talked about his broad executive authority over the states." After watching the clips, Scarborough interrupted. "Hold on. Hold on. Everything I learned in constitutional law was wrong, if you believe Donald Trump. Everything. This isn't -- this is a pre-existing condition, as David Remnick said. We have the receipts. Roll the tape."

