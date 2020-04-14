The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Evil Orange Clown Insists He Has Absolute Power Over The States

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Mika Brzezinski updated us on a plan Northeast governors have made to coordinate the evental opening of the states after the pandemic shutdown. "Now, the governors made their announcements just hours after President Trump declared on Twitter that it is his decision to decide when to open up the states, adding that he is working closely with the states and that a decision will be made shortly. Then came the president's crazy coronavirus press briefing. The longest and most combative to date," she said. She noted he was "even more unmoored than usual," and commented on the campaign video he used his free air time to plug. "I think he lifted part of that video from a Fox News show, actually," she said. "I think he worked with a friend at Fox to, like, come up with the idea and put together clips. Some of them were taken out of context to back up his claim that he really was prepared for the pandemic. Clearly, the record shows he wasn't. At times, even pushed back. He also talked about his broad executive authority over the states." After watching the clips, Scarborough interrupted. "Hold on. Hold on. Everything I learned in constitutional law was wrong, if you believe Donald Trump. Everything. This isn't -- this is a pre-existing condition, as David Remnick said. We have the receipts. Roll the tape."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/evil-orange-clown-insists-he-has-absolute

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version