Dr. Fauci Scores 80% Approval Rating In Fox News Polls As Trump Supporters Try To Fire Him

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Trump supporters on television and social media are criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci for giving us just the facts. Remember when honesty was a virtue? Fauci's facts relating to medical issues that do not line up with the rantings of the so-called president, a serial liar whose inept responses to COVID-19 have had devastating effects for our country. On Monday, Trump even retweeted a call to fire Dr. Fauci throwing more chaos into the coronavirus task force mess. Chaos is what Trump does best. Unfortunately for Trump, Dr. Fauci may have the highest approval rating by the American people of anybody associated with the virus task force. In Fox News' latest poll, Dr. Fauci scores the highest approval rating in the Trump administration and his faux virus task force. By the way, it appears Fox went out of their way to frame the poll as positive news for Trump, who has been bashing their network. Trump saw a small bump in his approval rating, but not much, and most of the data from the Fox News poll is bad news for his presidency and re-election campaign.

