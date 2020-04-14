The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Republicans Push Absurd Excuse For Loss In Wisconsin

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Congratulations to Jill Karofsky and the many people in Wisconsin and around the country who made her election possible. The judge celebrated her victory with appropriate social distancing, ha. Thank you to everyone across Wisconsin who made this victory possible! pic.twitter.com/FkbPjnGsCH — Judge Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) April 14, 2020 And Morning Joe couldn't hold back the laughs as Mika read aloud the Wisconsin Republican Party's notice that "the election was rigged." It was rigged! They rigged it, forcing thousands of voters to wait in long lines during a pandemic to cast their ballots. The Supreme Court helped the rigging. And still... And it took exactly 1 second for the Wisconsin GOP to claim it was rigged. The hypocrisy is neck-snapping. — Steven Beecham (@RangerBeech) April 14, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/republicans-push-absurd-excuse-loss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version