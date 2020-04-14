Republicans Push Absurd Excuse For Loss In Wisconsin

Articles

Congratulations to Jill Karofsky and the many people in Wisconsin and around the country who made her election possible. The judge celebrated her victory with appropriate social distancing, ha. Thank you to everyone across Wisconsin who made this victory possible! pic.twitter.com/FkbPjnGsCH — Judge Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) April 14, 2020 And Morning Joe couldn't hold back the laughs as Mika read aloud the Wisconsin Republican Party's notice that "the election was rigged." It was rigged! They rigged it, forcing thousands of voters to wait in long lines during a pandemic to cast their ballots. The Supreme Court helped the rigging. And still... And it took exactly 1 second for the Wisconsin GOP to claim it was rigged. The hypocrisy is neck-snapping. — Steven Beecham (@RangerBeech) April 14, 2020

