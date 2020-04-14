Gov Cuomo On Trump's 'Total Authority' Comment: He 'Declared Himself King Trump'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 16:44 Hits: 2

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo bashed Trump's authoritarian comments yesterday on MSNBC's Morning Joe, calling them "frightening." "This wasn’t a bending of the constitution, what the president said last night, it was a breaking of the constitution.” He continued, “He basically declared himself King Trump, right? And all that annoying federal-state back-and-forth that our Founding Fathers went through, he just disregarded that and said ‘total authority.’ Then, we would've had King George Washington.” Cuomo explained that the governors are in charge because Trump put them in charge. He told MSNBC that if we do this wrong you will see the number of infections increased dramatically, something Trump fails to take into account with his ridiculous notions of declaring the country ready for business May 1. And later in the interview Mika Brzezinski asked him if he watches Trump's two-hour coronavirus press conferences and if there was any value to them. Gov. Cuomo replied, "No, a governor should not watch that.” “There’s no value in it. It is infuriating, and offensive, and frankly, ignorant of the facts. The president stood up and said, ‘Forget the Constitution of the United States. Forget the concept of federalism,' he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gov-cuomo-trumps-total-authority-comment