Why #BloodOnHisHandsHannity Is Trending On Twitter

As Sean Hannity’s dangerous dishonesty about the coronavirus pandemic comes under scrutiny, Ellen DeGeneres producer Andy Lassner seems to have single-handedly started a Twitter trend that will surely have the thin-skinned bullyboy gnashing his teeth. Raw Story explains: Writer and general funnyman Andy Lessner was the one begging for people not to tweet the hashtag. I’m blocked by @seanhannity and but please tell him Andy Lassner now calls him #BloodOnHisHandsHannity — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 12, 2020 On Friday, Media Matters put together a terrific video clearly demonstrating Sean Hannity’s “astounding coronavirus hypocrisy” about the COVID-19 pandemic. In it, he’s seen repeatedly downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat, only to thoroughly change his tune and viciously accuse others of downplaying it. You can watch that video below.

