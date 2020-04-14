The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Shocker in Wisconsin

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Wisconsin Republicans took the unconscionable step of forcing an in-person election during a deadly pandemic last week because they were sure a low turnout election would ensure victory for the conservative candidate in a state Supreme Court race. But in a stunning development, the conservative lost. Jill Karofsky, the liberal candidate in a technically non-partisan race, is the winner.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/89IaRfKqMyM/shocker-in-wisconsin

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version