Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 17:43 Hits: 0

The federal government has begun sending $1,200 checks to millions of Americans. But some who need the money the most may have trouble actually getting it, and debt collectors may want it too.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sonja Scarseth)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/832069794/those-1-200-emergency-payments-are-arriving-and-debt-collectors-may-be-eyeing-th?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics