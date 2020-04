Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 20:23 Hits: 1

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, about the recent boom in lobbying as more industries join the fight for federal relief funding.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/13/833623318/unprecedented-relief-funds-stimulate-boom-in-industry-lobbying-for-relief-funds?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics