Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 20:23 Hits: 1

The Supreme Court will hear three cases involving subpoenas for President Trump's financial records. They are part of a series of oral arguments the court will hear next month by telephone conference.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/13/833623227/supreme-court-to-hear-3-cases-involving-trump-financial-records-via-teleconferen?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics