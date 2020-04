Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 23:37 Hits: 6

Sheila Krumholz, the executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, talked with All Things Considered about a new wave of lobbying for money in coronavirus relief measures.

(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/13/833672904/lobbyists-descend-on-washington-seeking-coronavirus-relief-money?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics