Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 01:29 Hits: 5

NPR political correspondents recap the battle between state governors and President Trump on lifting social distancing measures and effectively re-opening the United States for business.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/13/833795855/coronavirus-updates-trump-claims-power-over-governors?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics