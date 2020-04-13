The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden: 'We Need You In The White House'

During a joint online event, Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for President. Appearing on each other's live streams on split screens, Bernie said, “We need you in the White House and I will do all that I can to make that happen.” Bernie went on to describe task forces that will come together with Biden's team to form policy pertaining to the economy, education, immigration, health care, criminal justice and climate change. Watch the whole event above.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/watch-live-joe-biden-economic-recovery

