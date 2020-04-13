Fauci's Job Is Safe And Trump Is Pissed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 21:02 Hits: 5

NBC legal correspondent Pete Williams reported on Monday that it won’t be easy for President Donald Trump to fire the federal government’s top infectious disease expert. The question about whether Trump can oust Dr. Anthony Fauci surfaced after the president retweeted a “#FireFauci” hashtag. According to Williams, Fauci is not a political appointee so he can only be fired “for cause.” If Trump fired Fauci without a legitimate reason, the case would likely end up in court, leaving the coronavirus pandemic response team in turmoil, Williams said. Can Pres. Trump fire Dr. Fauci? In a word, no, @PeteWilliamsNBC reports. The president could, however, direct HHS Sec. Azar to see to it that Fauci is fired. Azar would then have to direct NIH Dir. Collins to fire Fauci. As a federal employee, Fauci can only be fired "for cause." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) April 13, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/faucis-job-safe-and-trump-pissed