Donald Trump Lays Claim To 'Total Authority' During On-Air Meltdown

During his press conference which was largely a combination of propaganda and temper tantrum, Donald Trump opened his mouth and said these words with a straight face and serious tone: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total." And if that wasn't enough for you, watch him shush CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she asks him who told him he has "total authority." .@kaitlancollins: You said when someone is the president, their authority is total. That is not true.TRUMP: "Okay -- you know what we're going to do? We're going to write up papers on this. It's not gonna be necessary. Because the governors need us one way or the other." pic.twitter.com/NUe1b2BvcT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020 Even Liz Cheney couldn't abide his claim to tyranny: The federal government does not have absolute power. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” United States Constitution, Amendment X

