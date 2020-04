Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 18:22 Hits: 10

The White House says the top immunologist isn't going anywhere, notwithstanding a retweet from President Trump's account that linked Dr. Anthony Fauci with criticism.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

