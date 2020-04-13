The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Harper: The Pandemic Is NOT The Time To Let Up On Gun Safety

18 term Democratic Jim Visclosky is retiring from his northwest Indiana congressional seat-- a deep blue (D+8) seat where whomever wins the primary is the next member of Congress. Districts like this shouldn't be sending GOP-lite candidates to Congress; they should be sending bold progressives. The bold progressive in contention is Jim Harper-- and his top opponent is Tom McDermott, an arch conservative and crooked ex-mayor. In McDermott's first interview after announcing, he attacked the House Democrats for impeaching Trump, something that might be expected from a right-of-center corporatist who only became a Democrat after being blocked from ballot access by the local Republican Party. His "change of heart" did not include supporting the broader Democratic Party. And as anyone who's followed McDermott's sleazy career might guess, his first quarter campaign finance report was riddled with donations from corporate PACs and city contractors. Jim Harper-- the candidate endorsed by Blue America-- has a sterling progressive platform built on planks like the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-All, campaign finance reform and criminal justice reform.

