John Oliver: It Shouldn't Take A Pandemic To Show We Need Social Programs

Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

The more I listen to John Oliver, the more persuaded I am that the man is a frickin' comedy genius on a par with Lenny Bruce. To take all these bits of hyperactive whimsy and then weave them into a damning political critique, week after week, without a boring moment, is a skill few comedians have. Like this segment from last night's Last Week Tonight: "We need to seriously think about whether having our health insurance systems so tied to employment is a good idea, because I would argue it emphatically isn't," Oliver said. "In fact, while many of the problems we're being forced to confront right now weren't created by the coronavirus, it has thrown a spotlight on some of the biggest flaws in how our system operates, things like paid sick leave and hazard pay are essentially Band-aids and we absolutely need them right now because we're bleeding. But when this is over, this country is going to need more than Band-aids, it's gonna need fucking surgery. Things need to change and not go back to normal.

