Where Things Stand: COVID Forces Sen GOP To Chill On Judge Confirmations

As Congress is consumed by how best to confront and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Senate Republicans have been forced to toss their efforts — to confirm a string of conservative judges while Republicans still hold the majority in the upper chamber — to the backseat.

Dare I call this a temporary reprieve?

According to Politico, more than 36 nominations have been put on pause as senators grapple with how to conduct business from afar and save American lives while doing it. In an effort largely led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the pace of confirmations has been particularly rapid, especially in the case of federal appeals court judges. While the effort has been under-covered when compared to Trump administration blunders, Democratic leadership has long warned the consequences of this confirmation campaign will linger for a lifetime.

President Trump claimed on Monday that he has the authority to tell individual states that they must reopen for business, a demonstrably false claim. Neither Trump nor the federal government can force governors to reopen businesses in their states. This appears to be Trump’s new line of attack. We’ll keep an eye on the rhetoric.

Trump and the vice president have already diverted attention away from their administration’s response to the pandemic outbreak by targeting the World Health Organization, which the President is expected to announce funding restrictions on this week. Trump has complained in recent days the the group, an arm of the United Nations, has been too “China-centric” in its handling of the outbreak.

Today’s Rundown

12:30 p.m. ET: Trump had lunch with the vice president in the private dining room.

5:00 p.m. ET: The coronavirus task force will hold its press briefing.

