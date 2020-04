Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:10 Hits: 3

They are among a series of oral arguments the court said Monday it would hear by telephone conference in the first half of May.

(Image credit: Mark Sherman/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/13/833292153/supreme-court-to-hear-arguments-by-telephone-including-on-trumps-financial-recor?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics