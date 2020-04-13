Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Shuts Down Ted Cruz About Social Distancing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 14:12 Hits: 5

Ted Cruz retweeted this fake meme about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and added his own comment: but it was screen grabbed before he deleted it pic.twitter.com/26qOZviMU0 — Annie Brown (@Shelby0296) April 13, 2020 Gov. Whitmer responded: "Hello Senator! This photo is from January of 2019, and is being misused to spread fear and anger. I know you would never intentionally mislead the public during a pandemic, so I'm hopeful you'll correct this mistake as soon as possible. Stay safe, & Happy Easter from Michigan." He deleted the tweet, but as you see, everyone grabbed screenshots.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gov-gretchen-whitmer-shuts-down-ted-cruz