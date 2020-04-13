Stupid Bill Bennett Stuns Even Brian Kilmeade: 'C-Virus Is Not A Pandemic'

Articles

Did Bill Bennett just do a "hold my beer" in the never-delayed Stupid Olympics? Because as the death rate in the US passed the TWENTY-TWO THOUSAND mark... Bill Bennett went on Fox and Friends (hyuh) to mince words into little flakes of stupid. BILL BENNETT: Now, we all regret the loss of 61,000 people, if that’s what it turns out to be. But if you look at those numbers and see the comparable, we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu... we're gonna have fewer fatalities from this, for this we scared the hell out of the American people. This was not and is not a pandemic, but we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this and it’s really unfortunate to look at the facts. Brian Kilmeade's stupid circuits fried just a little bit. "Well, it's uh, you, it is labeled a pandemic," he said. When I hear people like Bill Bennett (Book of Virtues) say things like “If only 60,000 Americans die...” it sickens me. The 22,000 we lost is already bad. Not “If”. Yes the flu kills anywhere from 8k-30k annually” but #COVID19 has killed that many in a month. It’s virulent. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 13, 2020

