Florida's Governor Tried To Bury Public Records Lawsuit Like A Thug

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly attempted behind the scenes to crush a public records lawsuit demanding that the state release the names of all elder-care facilities in which someone has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Anyone with a relative in an elder-care facility has a right to know if their loved ones are at risk so they can make an informed decision about their care." —Aminda Marqués González, Miami Herald executive editor and publisher The Miami Herald, the Florida newspaper behind the planned legal action, reported Saturday that DeSantis' general counsel called Holland & Knight lawyer George Meros, who has represented the state of Florida in the past, and pressured him to abandon the lawsuit after the Herald notified the state of the pending legal action, as required by law. "Shortly after that conversation, the Herald's attorney, [Sanford] Bohrer, received a phone call from inside Holland & Knight, instructing him to stand down," the Herald reported. "They asked us not to file this lawsuit on behalf of the Herald," Bohrer said. "They did not want Holland & Knight to represent the Herald."

