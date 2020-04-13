Trump Attacks Chris Wallace: 'Worse Than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd'

Articles

Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

The narcissistic imbecile is pouting at his favorite media enterprise, all because Fox host Chris Wallace dared to state the obvious: Trump's inept reaction to the coronavirus cost American lives. On Fox News Sunday, Wallace was interviewing Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, (Video above.) Wallace suggested to the doctor that the United States would be seeing fewer deaths from the coronavirus if President Donald Trump had taken the epidemic seriously in January and February. The complainer in chief didn't appreciate Wallace's candor and tweeted this: Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It’s a whole new ballgame over there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-attacks-chris-wallaceafter-being