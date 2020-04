Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 22:49 Hits: 9

The British prime minister, who spent multiple nights in an intensive care unit with COVID-19, thanked the National Health Service for saving his life.

(Image credit: Pippa Fowles/AP)

