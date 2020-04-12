Republicans Experiment On Dementia Patients In A Texas Nursing Home To Support Trump

Articles

Starting with just the second self-praise session / coronavirus rally replacement he staged on national television, Donald Trump has touted the drug chloroquine as wonder cure for COVID-19. Over and over, despite being aware that his claims were unproven, despite being aware that people had died from taking the drug, despite being warned that his hucksterism was resulting in a shortage for people who needed the drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and, oh yeah, malaria, Trump has insisted he has a “hunch” that chloroquine and the closely related hydroxychloroquine are a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19. Trump’s pushing the drug has generated not just a nationwide, but a worldwide shortage, that means people are genuinely suffering over his hunch — a hunch in which Trump has a personal financial interest. But it’s also putting doctors in an difficult situation where they can be faced by patients asking for an untested, possibly harmful treatment in a time of extreme fear. Then there’s Texas. Where nursing home patients are being turned into experimental subjects in a quest to prove Trump right.

