Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 21:39 Hits: 0

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is working with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to see how wage rates for immigrant farmworkers can be reduced. Critics say doing so will hurt all workers.

(Image credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/10/832076074/white-house-seeks-to-lower-farmworker-pay-to-help-agriculture-industry?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics