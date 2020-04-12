Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

Gotta hand it to the creatives, using their art to get the message across! There is never too much Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And as an eagle-eyed Seinfeld fan pointed out on Twitter, there is precedent for such make-up application from our JLD: Precedent ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DTaQaTCVf0 — Norman Charles (@NBCNewsFan) April 8, 2020 ***** Here is your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico: -- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn … WHO special envoy Dr. David Nabarro … Dr. Mark McClellan and Dr. Vin Gupta. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Lanhee Chen, Jon Meacham and Kristen Welker. -- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) … Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot … Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan … Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari … Scott Gottlieb … Dr. Christopher Murray. -- “Fox News Sunday”: Mark Cuban … D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser … Dr. Tom Inglesby. Panel: Ari Fleischer, Gillian Turner and Juan Williams. -- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Dr. Anthony Fauci … Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) … Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) … Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). -- ABC’s “This Week”: Guests to be announced.

